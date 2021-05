Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 50-56

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Clouds overspread the area tonight, but we will stay rain-free. Lows range in the 50s. The primary focus this week is going to be on the potential of strong, or severe, storms Wednesday.

Be sure to watch 12 News This Morning Tuesday. We'll have the latest on the threat of storms and what we'll see after the storm threat passes.