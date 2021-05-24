Rutgers moves opener against Temple to Thursday night for TV

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers has moved its football season-opener against Temple to a Thursday night so the game can be seen on prime time television. The Big Ten Conference school made the announcement Monday. The game will be played on Sept. 2, two days earlier than previously announced. Game times and network designations will be announced at a later date. Rutgers will play five other games at SHI Stadium this season, including Delaware, and Big Ten members Ohio State, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Maryland. The Scarlet Knights posted a 3-6 record in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Greg Schiano’s first year back as coach.