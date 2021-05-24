Samoa in crisis as elected leader locked out of Parliament

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Samoa was plunged into a constitutional crisis after the woman who won an election last month was locked out of Parliament and the previous leader claimed he remained in charge. The fast-moving events marked the latest twists in a bitter power struggle that has been playing out in the small Pacific nation since it elected its first female leader. Not only is Samoa’s peace and stability at stake, but also its relationship with China, which backs a port development project Samoa’s newly elected leader wants to cancel. On Monday morning, Prime Minister-elect Fiame Naomi Mata’afa and her supporters showed up to Parliament to form a new government but were not allowed inside.