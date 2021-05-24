Vaccine passport bill takes first step in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans in Pennsylvania’s state Senate are advancing legislation to prohibit governments and school districts from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination. The Republican-penned bill passed the Senate Health and Human Services Committee on Monday along party lines, 6-4, with Democrats opposing it. The prohibition on so-called vaccine passports applies to state agencies, counties, municipalities and school districts, and bars them from requiring a proof of vaccination to use services, enter buildings or engage in activities. The bill doesn’t apply to private businesses or organizations. Democratic Sen. Art Haywood of Montgomery County says school districts already require vaccines, and may need the authority to require a COVID-19 vaccine for community safety.