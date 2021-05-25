1.1 million evacuated before cyclone hits India’s east coast

NEW DELHI (AP) — More than 1.1 million people have evacuated low-lying areas before a cyclone hits part of India’s eastern coast around midday. Cyclone Yaas has already caused two deaths and damage to homes as severe weather and rains affect Odisha and West Bengal states. It is due to make landfall around noon with sustained winds up to 87 miles per hour and stronger gusts. A tornado snapped electricity lines that electrocuted two people in West Bengal. More than 6 inches of rain has fallen in Odisha. The cyclone comes amid a coronavirus surge in India.