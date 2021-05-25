ACLU lawsuit challenges Arkansas trans youth treatment ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to strike down a new Arkansas law that made the state the first to ban gender confirming treatments or surgery for transgender youth. The ACLU on Tuesday filed a lawsuit challenging the new prohibition that’s set to take effect on July 28. The law prohibits doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment. The Republican Legislature last month enacted the ban, overriding a veto by GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson.