Asian stocks follow Wall St higher as inflation fears ease

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street higher as inflation fear ease and investors regain an appetite for risk. Shares advanced across the region. Stocks closed broadly higher in New York and the benchmark S&P 500 rose 1% Monday, with technology stocks leading the gains. Microsoft and Google’s parent company both rose more than 2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.4%. Safe-play sectors like utilities lagged the rest of the market. Virgin Galactic jumped almost 28% after the company made its first rocket-powered flight from New Mexico to the fringe of space in a manned shuttle over the weekend. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 1.61%.