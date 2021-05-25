Bill allowing state medical helicopters to carry blood passes in legislature

(WBNG) -- A bill inspired by one local man and his story passed both branches of the state legislature Tuesday.

The bill will allow New York medical helicopters to carry blood on board and perform transfusions.

Travis Flanagan almost lost his life in a farming accident, but he told 12 News a Pennsylvania helicopter with blood onboard might have saved him.

The bill was co-sponsored locally by Senator Fred Akshar in the Senate and Representatives Joe Angelino and Donna Lupardo in the Assembly.