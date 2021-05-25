Binghamton University professor welcomed into Royal Society

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Binghamton University Professor Stanley Whittingham already won the Nobel Prize. Now, he's being welcomed into the prestigious Royal Society, which features many of the world's top scientists.

Past Society members have included Sir Isaac Newton, Albert Einstein, and Charles Darwin.

Whittingham is known for his work developing the lithium-ion battery that is now commonplace in smartphones and electric cars. He's excited to see more and more people understand how important batteries have been to society.

"[These are] exciting times and I like all these honors," Whittingham told 12 News. "They help everybody and bring recognition to the science and Binghamton area."

He's hoping that spotlight can be good for the Binghamton area. Already, a gigafactory plant is in the works in Endicott.

Whittingham won the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his work developing the lithium-ion battery.



