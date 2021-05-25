Boost to SNAP program offered at Broome County Farmers Market

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Regional Farmers Market was selected for a grant creating what is called the "Double-Up Program."

It allows SNAP and EBT recipients to use their benefits at the farmers market and get a dollar-to-dollar match from the program, up to $20 on fresh, local produce.

Market Events Coordinator Molly McManus said it's important to get more people access to healthy foods.

"There's a quote that's often thrown around in the farmers market community that is 'food is medicine'," she said.

Broome County Social Services Commissioner Nancy Williams said it's crucial to add an incentive to shopping locally.

"People with limited income that rely on SNAP benefits for their food, to be able to get fresh produce purchased from local farmers, I think it's a win-win," she said.