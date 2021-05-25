Colorado faces New York, looks to build on Gomber’s solid showing

Colorado Rockies (19-29, fourth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (21-20, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Mets: Jacob deGrom (3-2, .68 ERA, .60 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -267, Rockies +222; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Austin Gomber. Gomber threw eight innings, giving up two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts against New York.

The Mets are 11-5 on their home turf. New York has slugged .341, last in the MLB. Pete Alonso leads the club with a .433 slugging percentage, including 13 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Rockies are 3-17 in road games. The Colorado offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. C.J. Cron leads the team with a mark of .289.

The Rockies won the last meeting 3-2. Austin Gomber secured his third victory and Elias Diaz went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Colorado. David Peterson registered his fourth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Villar is second on the Mets with four home runs and is batting .211.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 22 extra base hits and is batting .258.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .181 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .233 batting average, 3.65 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), J.D. Davis: (hand), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Kevin Pillar: (face), Taijuan Walker: (back), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: (right side), Tommy Hunter: (back), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Pete Alonso: (hand).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Ben Bowden: (left shoulder), Chris Owings: (left thumb), Matt Adams: (shin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.