Colorado shooting suspect makes 2nd court appearance

DENVER (AP) — A 22-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in March has made his second court appearance and a judge scheduled a September hearing to review evidence in the case. Tuesday’s short hearing for suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa didn’t include discussion of the case or his defense team’s claim the Alissa suffers from some kind of mental illness. One of his lawyers previously asked for time to be able to evaluate Alissa’s condition and the evidence in the case days after the shooting. Investigators haven’t released a motive for the March 22 shooting.