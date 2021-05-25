Grief, smiles 1 year after Floyd death as family meets Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has met with the family of George Floyd at the White House on the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death. The family came to Washington on Tuesday to commemorate their loss and continue to push for a policing law to make criminal justice more just. The path forward on Capitol Hill for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act remains unclear, but negotiators say they’ve made progress. Biden says he is “hopeful that sometime after Memorial Day we’ll have an agreement.” The Floyd family also met with congressional negotiators at the Capitol, and visited Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House.