Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Bailey scored 51 seconds into the second overtime to lift the New York Islanders to a 3-2 victory over Pittsburgh in Game 5 of their first-round series. Bailey took advantage of a giveaway by Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry to fire the puck into the empty net as New York grabbed a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. Anthony Beauvillier and Jordan Eberle also scored for New York. Rookie goaltender Ilya Sorokin stopped 48 shots for the Islanders. Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust scored for Pittsburgh but the Penguins are in danger of a third straight early playoff exit.

MIAMI (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer and Jesús Aguilar drove in two runs with a double and a single to help the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-6. Corey Dickerson hit a tiebreaking two-run triple in the sixth, and Garrett Cooper had two hits and an RBI off the bench for the Marlins. They’ve won five of their past six and closed within one game of the NL East-leading New York Mets. Miami starter Trevor Rogers allowed three hits and two runs, one earned, in five innings. Adam Cimber pitched a scoreless sixth for the win.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers has moved its football season-opener against Temple to a Thursday night so the game can be seen on prime time television. The Big Ten Conference school made the announcement Monday. The game will be played on Sept. 2, two days earlier than previously announced. Game times and network designations will be announced at a later date. Rutgers will play five other games at SHI Stadium this season, including Delaware, and Big Ten members Ohio State, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Maryland. The Scarlet Knights posted a 3-6 record in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Greg Schiano’s first year back as coach.