1 killed as protesters scuffle with Iraqi security forces

BAGHDAD (AP) — Clashes between security forces and protesters have left one person dead after hundreds of Iraqis took to the streets in Baghdad to protest a rise in targeted killings of prominent activists and journalists. Violence erupted near Tahrir Square on Tuesday evening following a largely peaceful demonstration. Iraqi security forces fired tear gas and live rounds to disperse the crowds and demonstrators hurled stones at riot police, witnesses and Iraqi security officials said. One protester was shot and died in a hospital, a security official and the semi-official High Commission for Human Rights said.