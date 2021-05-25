Italy orders trial for 4 Egyptians accused in student death

ROME (AP) — A Rome judge has ordered four high-ranking members of Egypt’s security forces to stand trial for the abduction, torture and killing in Cairo of an Italian doctoral student. Judge Pierluigi Balestrieri on Tuesday set Oct. 14 as the date for the opening of the trial. It is widely expected that the suspects will be tried in absentia. In December, Italian prosecutors formally put the four Egyptians under investigation for their alleged roles in the 2016 slaying of Giulio Regeni. Regeni’s body was found on a highway days after he disappeared in the Egyptian capital on Jan. 25, 2016. He was in Cairo to research union activities among street vendors as part of his doctoral thesis.