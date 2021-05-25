Join the Binghamton Sertoma Club on Father’s Day for their Chicken BBQ Fundraiser

(WBNG) -- If you're looking to treat your dad on Father's Day, look no further than the Binghamton Sertoma Club's BBQ Fundraiser which features a chicken BBQ dinner from Brook's barbeque.

The fundraiser helps support the Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton and Camp Sertoma.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will offset costs for children to attend Camp Sertoma this summer.

Pre-sale tickets are encouraged and available for $13. Day of tickets will be $15. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

The event will be held at the Boys and Girls Club in Binghamton at 90 Clinton St from 11am to 2pm.