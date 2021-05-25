NY lawmakers race to pass priorities before current legislative session ends

(WBNG) -- With just a couple weeks left in the legislative session, state lawmakers tell 12 News they've still got a lot of work to do.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers told 12 News Tuesday the last few weeks of a session are typically stuffed with up to hundreds of bills to vote on.

Just as important to them as seeing their legislation pass is making sure legislation they don't support fails.

State Rep. Donna Lupardo (D, District 123) said one of her priorities at the moment is helping businesses across the region. Lupardo said the state had to borrow $9B to pay unemployment insurance during the pandemic, and if they don't get some help, businesses will have to foot the bill.

"In order to pay that back, every business has to contribute, and unless they either forgive this amount of money or allow us to spread payments out over 20 years it's going to be very difficult for New York businesses to recover in this post-pandemic era," the assemblywoman said.

Across the aisle, Republican State Sen. Fred Akshar (District 52) told 12 News the state senate is currently reviewing a bill surrounding internet privacy.

Known as the NY privacy act, the bill would give consumers the ability to prevent companies from selling or sharing their data.

While Akshar said he supports increasing privacy on the web, he is against the portion of the bill that would make it easier for people to sue companies over the data.

"The privacy piece, I think that is something the vast majority of people want to see, but we live in such a litigious world and there are so many lawsuits happening on a daily basis and the private right of action in the bill is where I'm hung up." he said.

The current legislative session will end the second week of June.