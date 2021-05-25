Police: 2 protesters hit, driver charged in North Carolina

Authorities say that a white woman has been charged with striking two Black women protesters with her car during a march against the police shooting of an unarmed Black man in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Police said on Tuesday that 41-year-old Lisa O’Quinn of Greenville, faces two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill by the use of a motor vehicle and related charges. Investigators said they’re also looking into the possibility of deeming O’Quinn’s actions a hate crime. The women who were struck were treated at a hospital and released. They were part of a small march on Monday evening that was against last month’s fatal shooting by sheriff’s deputies of Andrew Brown Jr.