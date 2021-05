TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, periods of partly cloudy. Late day showers and thunderstorms. 0-.10” 20% High 76 (72-78) Wind SSW 10-20 mph

We were little cooler Monday. As warmer air returns Tuesday there will be a chance of late day showers and thunderstorms. The chance of low, but some storms could produce gusty winds. A few showers could linger into the evening