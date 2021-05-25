US got ex-Ukrainian officials’ data in Giuliani probe

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. prosecutors investigating Rudy Giuliani’s business dealings sought the electronic messages of two ex-Ukrainian government officials and a Ukrainian businessman as part of the probe in 2019. A court filing Tuesday by a defense lawyer said the seized communications included an email account believed to belong to the former prosecutor general of Ukraine, Yuriy Lutsenko. Lutsenko was a key figure in Giuliani’s efforts to press Ukraine for an investigation into then-presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Neither Lutsenko nor Giuliani have been charged with wrongdoing. Prosecutors are examining Giuliani’s ties to Ukraine and whether he violated a law that governs lobbying on behalf of foreign entities.