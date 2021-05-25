Who’s an astronaut as private spaceflight picks up speed?

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — As more companies start selling tickets to space, a question looms: Who gets to call themselves an astronaut? It’s already a complicated issue and about to get more so as the wealthy snap up spacecraft seats. Some suggest a military-style pecking order like astronaut first class, second class but warn it could get complicated fast. Retired NASA astronaut Mike Mullane finds it a meaningless title until liftoff, regardless of whether you earn the spacecraft seat or buy it. He also points out that it isn’t a copyrighted word. So anybody can call themselves an astronaut whether they’ve gone to space or not.