Cyclone’s winds, rain lash India coast after 1.1M evacuated

NEW DELHI (AP) — Heavy winds and a high tide are lashing parts of India’s eastern coast as a cyclone moves ashore where more than 1.1 million people have evacuated. Sustained winds up to 87 miles per hour and stronger gusts hit the region Wednesday morning. Television images showed knee-deep water flooding the beachfront in a resort town in West Bengal state. Palm trees were whipped back and forth by strong gusts. Cyclone Yaas has already caused two deaths and damage to homes in Odisha and West Bengal states. The cyclone comes amid a coronavirus surge, with both complicating the disaster response efforts.