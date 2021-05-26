AP Investigation: Myanmar’s junta using bodies to terrorize

An investigation by The Associated Press and the Human Rights Center Investigations Lab at the University of California, Berkeley, identified more than 130 cases where security forces appeared to be using corpses and the bodies of the wounded to create anxiety, uncertainty, and strike fear in the civilian population. The investigation found bodies being dragged through streets, secret cremations, and numerous autopsies were done without the permission of families. Since the military seized control of Myanmar on Feb. 1, more than 825 people have been killed, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which monitors arrests and deaths.