Cubs place Hoerner on injured list with strained hamstring

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have placed infielder Nico Hoerner on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring and selected outfielder Rafael Ortega from Triple-A Iowa. Hoerner was injured while trying to beat out a bunt in the sixth inning of Tuesday night’s 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is hitting .338 in 21 games. Ortega had a .250 batting average with four home runs for Iowa in 16 games. The 30-year-old has played in 143 major league games with four teams.