NYSEG reports more than 2,800 customers are without power

(WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting a couple thousand customers are without power Wednesday afternoon.

According to the NYSEG Power Outage Map, more than 2,800 customers are without power. Most of them are in the areas of the Town of Chenango, Town of Fenton, and Town of Green.

NYSEG says power is estimated to be restored around 6:15 p.m. in these areas.

The power outages follow thunderstorms passing through the area.

