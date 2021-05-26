Ohio announces 1st $1 million Vax-a-Million lottery winner

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state says a southwestern Ohio woman is the first winner of Ohio’s $1 million Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive prize. The state also says a Dayton-area teen is the first winner of the program’s full-ride college scholarship. The names were announced Wednesday night at the end of the Ohio Lottery’s Cash Explosion TV show. Gov. Mike DeWine introduced the incentive program May 12 as a way of boosting participation in the state’s flagging vaccination efforts. More than 2.7 million adults signed up for the $1 million prize and more than 104,000 children ages 12 to 17 entered the drawing for the college scholarship.