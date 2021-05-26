Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 2:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN ONEIDA…MADISON…NORTHEASTERN CORTLAND AND

NORTHWESTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES…

At 207 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles east of Forestport to near Taylor, moving east

at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE… Reports of trees and wires downed in Onondaga and

Madison counties.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Utica, Rome, Oneida, Kirkland, Westmoreland, Eaton, Trenton, Paris,

Deerfield and Hamilton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH