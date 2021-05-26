Severe Thunderstorm Warning from WED 12:38 PM EDT until WED 1:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Seneca County in central New York…

Northwestern Oneida County in central New York…

Northeastern Schuyler County in central New York…

Northeastern Yates County in central New York…

Cayuga County in central New York…

Onondaga County in central New York…

Northwestern Tompkins County in central New York…

* Until 130 PM EDT.

* At 1238 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Lysander to near Keuka Park, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Onondaga, Syracuse, Clay, Cicero, Ithaca, Auburn, De Witt,

Lysander, Van Buren and Baldwinsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH