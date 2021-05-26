Severe Thunderstorm Warning from WED 2:13 PM EDT until WED 3:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Otsego County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Oneida County in central New York…

Northwestern Otsego County in central New York…

Southeastern Madison County in central New York…

Northern Chenango County in central New York…

* Until 315 PM EDT.

* At 212 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Trenton Falls to near Taylor, moving east at 40

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Utica, Eaton, Paris, Deerfield, Hamilton, Whitesboro, New York

Mills, Yorkville, Brookfield and Augusta.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH