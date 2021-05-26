Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 4:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT

FOR CENTRAL BROOME AND SOUTHWESTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES…

At 332 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sanitaria

Springs, or 12 miles east of Greater Binghamton Airport, moving east

at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE… Several reports of downed trees and wires along the path

of the storm.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Coventry, Greene, Oxford, Afton, South Oxford, Chenango Forks,

Brisben, Harpursville, Sanitaria Springs and Nineveh.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Binghamton.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH