Severe Thunderstorm Warning from WED 3:42 PM EDT until WED 4:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Otsego County in central New York…

East central Broome County in central New York…

Northern Delaware County in central New York…

Southeastern Chenango County in central New York…

* Until 445 PM EDT.

* At 341 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Afton, or 13

miles northwest of Deposit, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Oneonta, Sidney, Delhi, Davenport, Guilford, Maryland, Kortright,

Coventry, Meredith and Bainbridge.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Binghamton.

Damaging winds and cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this

storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH