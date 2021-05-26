Special Weather Statement until WED 3:15 PM EDT

Special Weather Statement until WED 3:15 PM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Otsego County
…A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL OTSEGO…
BROOME…SOUTHEASTERN CHEMUNG…SOUTHEASTERN CORTLAND…TIOGA…
SOUTHEASTERN TOMPKINS AND CHENANGO COUNTIES…
At 215 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located
along a line extending from near Taylor to near Lowman. Movement was
east at 40 mph.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Barton, Norwich,
Kirkwood, Conklin, Maine and Waverly.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.