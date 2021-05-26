State drops legal action against restaurants over pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has dropped its legal action against more than 40 restaurants accused of defying state orders to close indoor dining and maintain social-distancing protocols. The Health Department had filed two separate complaints alleging that restaurants were violating Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic restrictions. Wolf had imposed the indoor dining ban in December in response to a winter surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Health Department officials say the pandemic has since eased, with nearly all restrictions to be lifted on Memorial Day.