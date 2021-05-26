Turkish teams on mission to persuade the vaccine-reluctant

MARDIN, Turkey (AP) — In Turkey, “vaccination persuasion” teams are in the streets. The recent initiative aims to promote inoculation against the coronavirus among the country’s most vulnerable populations, one person at a time. The mobile door-to-door units equipped with coolers carrying vaccine vials have been operational in several Turkish provinces since April. At local health offices, more government workers reach people by phone in an attempt to change their minds. The health minister says 84% of the population aged 65 and above who are eligible to be vaccinated have so far received COVID-19 shots. The government aims to bring that figure above 90%.