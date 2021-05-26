Warm and muggy before afternoon storms

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies during the morning. Warm, muggy, and breezy. During the afternoon, thunderstorms develop between 2-8PM 90%. Few stray storms may develop early in the afternoon ahead of a trough that will result in more widespread storms later. Main threat is for the potential of damaging wind gust associated with these storms. High of 84 (82-87). Winds out of the southwest at 8-15 mph, gust up to 25.



WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Storms end early giving way to partly cloudy skies. Low of 53 (48-55). Winds out of the northwest at 5-12 mph.



THURSDAY: Morning clouds giving way to sunshine during the later afternoon. High of 65 (62-70). Low of 45. Winds out of the northwest at 5-12 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A pre-frontal trough will lead to thunderstorms this afternoon that could become severe. The main threat will be for the potential of damaging wind gust followed by the threat of hail. Storms will begin to fire up after 2PM with the main line of storms likely around the evening commute. Storms will taper off during the early overnight hours.



Behind the cold front more refreshing air is in store with cooler temperatures and low humidity. The nice weather does not last for long as another low pressure will bring rain to the region by Friday afternoon.