WhatsApp sues Indian government over new internet rules

NEW DELHI (AP) — The messaging app WhatsApp has sued the Indian government seeking to defend its users’ privacy and stop new rules that would require it to make messages “traceable” for external parties. WhatsApp filed the lawsuit Wednesday in the Delhi High Court, and is arguing that the government rules regarding the traceability of messages are unconstitutional and undermine the fundamental right to privacy. The lawsuit follows sweeping regulations for technology companies announced in February that hold them more accountable for content shared on their platforms. The new regulations require internet platforms to erase content authorities deem to be unlawful and to help with police investigations, including identifying the originators of so-called “mischievous information.”