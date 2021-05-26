Yemen officials demand answers after AP report on air base

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemeni officials are demanding answers after an Associated Press report highlighted a mysterious air base being built on a Yemeni island in one of the world’s crucial maritime chokepoints. A lawmaker has asked the Yemen’s internationally recognized government if the United Arab Emirates built the facility as data in the AP report links the UAE to the construction. Another official openly criticized the UAE for “undermining” the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. A Saudi-led coalition fought on Hadi’s behalf of when entering Yemen’s long war in 2015 against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels now holding its capital. The UAE has yet to comment on the base.