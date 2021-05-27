Busier summer seen at Jersey Shore in Year 2 of COVID-19

BELMAR, N.J. (AP) — The second summer of COVID-19 at the Jersey Shore is shaping up to be busier than last year. Many rentals are already booked, beaches are crowded and badges are selling fast. Many businesses say they can’t find enough workers this summer, even as tourists say they’re eager to get out and do things. New Jersey’s beaches have been repaired to fix winter storm erosion, and bars, restaurants and casinos are no longer subject to many of the virus-related restrictions that slowed their operations last summer. Tara Smith, who runs a pizza stand on the Asbury Park boardwalk, says she expects this summer to be “bigger and better than ever.”