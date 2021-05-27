EU weighs Belarus sanctions at sectors close to leader

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — European Union nations are sketching out plans for new sanctions against Belarus that will target economic sectors close to its authoritarian leader as they seek to strike back at him for diverting a passenger jet to arrest a dissident journalist. EU foreign ministers meeting in Lisbon vowed to ramp up the pressure on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The country’s isolation has only deepened since Sunday, when Belarusian flight controllers told the crew of a Ryanair jet flying from Greece to Lithuania that there was a bomb threat against it and instructed it to land in Minsk, where journalist Raman Pratasevich was taken off the plane and arrested.