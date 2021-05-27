Firetruck crashes into Philly building, at least 1 injured

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — At least one firefighter was injured Thursday when a Philadelphia Fire Department firetruck crashed into a building. The firetruck had its lights and siren on as firefighters headed to a housefire a little after 4 p.m. in North Philadelphia, according to a police incident report. The truck collided with a car and was propelled into the building at 7th Street and Girard Avenue, police said. Details of what caused the accident were not immediately available.