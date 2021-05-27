Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons put a spin move on Russell Westbrook that sent him sprawling to the floor several minutes before a leg injury sent the NBA’s triple-double king to the locker room. With Simmons soaring and Westbrook ailing, the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 120-95 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series. Game 3 is Saturday night at Washington. Westbrook went down after colliding with Furkan Korkmaz early in the fourth quarter. He limped off the floor and was restrained by security after a fan threw popcorn at him as he was headed under the tunnel.

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Brock Nelson scored twice in New York’s three-goal second period and the Islanders advanced to the second round of the playoffs with a 5-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6. The Islanders will face Boston in the next round. Anthony Beauvillier had a goal and two assists, and Kyle Palmieri and Ryan Pulock also scored to help the Islanders beat the top-seeded Penguins in the first round for the second time in three years. Ilya Sorokin stopped 34 shots to move to 4-0 with a 1.95 goals-against average in the series. He had seven saves in the first period, 15 in the second and 12 in the third to finish with 150 in his four starts.

MIAMI (AP) — Slumping Jon Berti hit a go-ahead, two-run single in a three-run eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2. Philadelphia, playing without injured stars Bryce Harper, Didi Gregorius and J.T. Realmuto, built a 2-1 lead on Brad Miller’s bases-loaded walk in the third off Nick Neidert and Rhys Hoskins’ fifth-inning sacrifice fly against Anthony Bender. Aaron Nola left with a 2-1 lead but the Phillies lost for the fifth time in 22 games this year when leading after seven innings. Ross Detwiler pitched around a leadoff walk in the eighth, and Yimi García got his ninth save.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Trevor Williams pitched six innings and singled twice against his former team, helping the streaking Chicago Cubs top the stumbling Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1. Chicago won for the fifth time in six games and stayed a half-game back of NL Central-leading St. Louis. David Bote hit a two-run homer for the Cubs, and Kris Bryant had three hits and two RBIs. Williams permitted one run and three hits in his first win since April 17. Pittsburgh dropped its fifth straight game. Rookie Wil Crowe recorded just four outs.

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Robert Morris University is cutting its men’s and women’s hockey programs, effective immediately. The school says the decision is part of a strategic initiative ahead of the university’s 100th anniversary. The move affects 55 athletes and seven staff members. The school says it will honor the scholarships of those athletes wishing to remain on campus and will assist others who wish to transfer.