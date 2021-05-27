Herrera’s hitting, arm helps Phillies beat Marlins 3-2

MIAMI (AP) — Odubel Herrera tripled leading off the ninth inning and scored the tiebreaking run on Ronald Torreyes’ comebacker, giving the Philadelphia Phillies a 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins for a four-game split. Herrera doubled in the fourth inning, threw out a runner from center field and started the ninth against Yimi García by driving a full-count fastball in front of the right field wall. With runners at the corners, Torreyes hit a one-hopper to García, who rather than throw home decided to spin and throw to second. Torreyes beat second baseman Isan Díaz’s throw to first.