Man rescued from Colorado pass hours after women disappeared

DENVER (AP) — On a snowy, frigid night in 1982, a man used his pickup truck headlights to signal SOS to a passing passenger plane overhead and was rescued from the snowdrift where he got stuck on a Colorado mountain pass. Down the mountain in a ski resort town about 50 miles away earlier that night, two women disappeared whose bodies were later found. For nearly 40 years, the case went cold and the incidents seemed to be unrelated. But modern forensic genealogy techniques unveiled a different answer, leading to the arrest earlier this year of the man who had been rescued, Alan Phillips.