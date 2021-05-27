Pet of the Week: Scout

(WBNG) -- Meet Scout from the Broome County Humane Society!

At 7 years old and always happy go lucky, it is surprising that this lady is still deemed homeless. Scout was a transport from a crowded southern shelter. She was adopted, but kept getting loose from her adopters.

Scout needs to be leased or in a high privacy fenced-in yard, while still being monitored. The good thing about her age is that she already has leash manners, knows sit, and loves kids and dogs!

Scout continues to be well behaved at the Humane Society, but really needs a home with time, patience and energy. She has some anxiety from growing up in a shelter, so a person who works from home or is retired would be ideal. If you could help find Scout her 'furever' home, please come or visit the Shelter!