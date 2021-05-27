Police identify body found in Susquehanna River

(WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department has identified the body that was found in the Susquehanna River Wednesday.

Authorities identified the body as 36-year-old Nicholas A. Whitton of Binghamton who has been missing since March 15.

🚨 MISSING PERSON ALERT

Missing: Nicholas A. Whitton, age 36 of Binghamton



Last seen on Sunday 3/14/21 between 8-11pm, on Chrisfield Dr, JC wearing a red & white plaid shirt and khaki pants. Whitton is approximately 5’06”/125 lbs.



Anyone with info: Contact JCPD at 607-729-9321 pic.twitter.com/RIqMfGjETY — Johnson City, NY Police Department (@JohnsonCityNYPD) March 16, 2021

In a news release, the Johnson City Police Department said the following:

The body remains located by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit on an island in the Susquehanna River yesterday, May 26th2021, has been positively identified as Nicholas A. Whitton. Whitton was reported missing on March 15th, 2021 after his vehicle was located on Boland Drive in Johnson City near the Susquehanna River. Our investigation led us to believe that Whitton may have been experiencing a mental health crisis the night before his vehicle was found, and it was suspected that he may have entered the river. A river search was conducted by both boat and drone but Whitton could not be located. No foul play is suspected.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that Marine Unit deputies were patrolling the river when they found a partially decomposed body on an island west of Home Depot in the Town of Union that morning.

Police said Whitton was last seen on Chrisfield Drive in Johnson City.