Senate eyes R&D bill to counter China, bolster manufacturing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is set to approve a big innovation bill aimed at making the U.S. more competitive with China and other countries. The measure slogging through Congress includes $50 billion in emergency funds to shore up domestic computer chip manufacturing amid a shortfall that’s hit businesses across a range of industries. Senators are expected to vote later Thursday. The American Innovation and Competition Act is another key to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plans. It’s also a test of whether the split 50-50 Senate can accomplish bipartisan achievements at a time when there’s pressure on Democrats to change the rules to push past obstruction and gridlock.