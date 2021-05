Tonight: Clouds increase. Cool. Low: 43-49

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Clear to partly cloudy skies are expected into the early overnight but clouds increase toward morning. We start Friday dry, but rain develops during the day. Rainfall could range from 0.50 to 1.0".

It will be a chilly day once the rain starts as temperatures drop.

Tonight on 12 News we'll talk about some changes we've made to the weekend forecast.