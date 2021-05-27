Skip to Content

Summer travel forecast calls for longer waits, fewer choices

12:56 pm National News from the Associated Press

After a year of coronavirus lockdowns, the start of summer beckons with vacation plans made possible by relaxed COVID-19 restrictions. But a severe worker shortage brings a warning for travelers: Expect delays and pack a little patience. Lifeguards and hotel housekeepers are in short supply. So are rental cars. And don’t count on having a fruity cocktail at the hotel Tiki bar. The labor shortage is hitting the nation’s tourist destinations just as they try to rebound from a year lost to the pandemic. It threatens to derail the travel industry’s recovery even as many Americans are itching to get away again at last.

