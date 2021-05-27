Tenney: “I think it’s incredibly important for rural areas to have this”

SHERBURNE (WBNG) -- Congresswoman Claudia Tenney made a visit to the Southern Tier Thursday as part of an effort to expand broadband access to rural areas.

Places like the Village of Sherburne have been struggling in the age of COVID-19 as more businesses, schools, and health services made the ‘virtual’ switch.

During her time in the village, she discussed enacting legislation such as the Gigabit Opportunity Act, which will create broadband opportunity zones for areas without sufficient internet access.

“The village would like autonomy, the town would like to have autonomy to be able to control the rates so that they can provide flexible rates to people who are disadvantaged,” said Tenney.

The Congresswoman will also be working to push more legislation calling for more jobs within the telecommunications industry as well as working to provide more access to those in underserved communities.

Some of that legislation will authorize $20 billion to underserved communities and an additional $3 billion to promote rural wireless infrastructure.

Tenney expressed her urgency for the FCC to immediately re-evaluate the non-competitive telecommunications market in New York State as she believes the state’s Public Service Commission and the FCC granted the company Spectrum a monopoly. By bringing more competition to the state, she says this can dramatically lower the cost and also allow more access.